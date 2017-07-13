Burglary under investigation in Exira

News

The Audubon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in solving a burglary. Sometime during the early morning hours Wednesday, someone stole numerous tools and cash from a business in Exira. Authorities did not say which business was hit by the burglar.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who may have seen anything suspicious, is asked to contact the Audubon County Sheriff’s Office at 712-562-2631, or Crimestoppers at 712-563-2234.