Briar Cliff University president intends to leave post

News

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) – The president of Briar Cliff University in Sioux City intends to leave his position at the end of the upcoming fall semester after serving less than two years. Hamid Shirvani said in a college news release Wednesday that the decision “is a result of a combination of family, personal and professional considerations.” The university board of trustees will begin its search in the next few months for a new president.

Shirvani began his Briar Cliff stay on June 1 last year, replacing Bev Wharton, who led the private Sioux City college for 15 years. Shirvani left a position as senior fellow at the American Association of State Colleges and Universities in Washington, D.C., to join Briar Cliff.

The fall semester student count showed a student enrollment more than 1,300 students.