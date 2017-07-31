“Breakfast with the Birds” set for August 12th

Ag/Outdoor, News

The Cass County Conservation Board is once again sponsoring a “Breakfast with the Birds” Program. The program will be held at Sunnyside Park, Camblin’s Addition Shelter in Atlantic, on August 12th, beginning at 9-a.m. They’re asking for your free will donations to partake in the event.

Terrie Hoefer, rehabilitator and Educator at S.O.A.R. (Saving Our Avian Resources), will show and discuss several of her permanently injured birds and she’ll hopefully have one that is fully recovered and ready to release back into the wild.

Donations will help to support the raptors and education at them.