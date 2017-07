News

Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer reported Thursday, that a Braddyville man was arrested Tuesday evening following a traffic stop four-miles east of Clarinda. 47-year old John David Stone, of Braddyville, was arrested for driving while license is barred, an Aggravated Misdemeanor. He was transported to the Page County Jail and held on a $2,000, pending an appearance before a Magistrate Judge.