Board OKs spending $1.5M on museum space for classrooms

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) – The Sioux City School Board has approved an agreement to buy unused space for classrooms in the downtown Sioux City Public Museum. The second-floor space would be converted into 19 classrooms so the district could hold Life Academy and Career Academy courses there. Those courses now are spread out at all three high schools, Wester Iowa Tech Community College and the Ho-Chunk Centre downtown. The district plans still face reviews from city officials.

Before becoming a museum, the building held a Delta Air Lines call center that closed in 2012. The building was built as a J.C. Penney retail store more than three decades ago.