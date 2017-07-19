Bluffs woman robbed in her home Wednesday afternoon

News

Police in Council Bluffs are looking for a suspect in connection with the robbery of a woman in her home, Wednesday afternoon. At around 1-p.m. officers responded to a residence in the 1700 block of 3rd Avenue for a report of a robbery that just occurred. The victim, a 52 year old Council Bluffs woman, reported that she allowed a female into her residence, thinking that it was a nurse coming to check on her.

After entering the residence, the unknown female reportedly produced a handgun and pointed it at the victim. The suspect then fled the area with items stolen from the resident. The suspect, who was not located, is described as a white female approximately 5’5, 120 lbs with blond hair pulled in a ponytail. She is estimated to be approximately 30 years old wearing blue shorts and a blue hoodie. The victim was not injured as a result of the incident.

The robbery is currently being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Division. Anyone with information or who possibly saw the suspect is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (712) 328-4728 or Crime Stoppers (712) 328-7867.