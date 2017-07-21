Bluffs woman arrested after allegedly robbing a pharmacy Friday afternoon

News

A woman who allegedly robbed a pharmacy in Council Bluffs early this (Friday) afternoon, was taken into custody a short time later. According to Council Bluffs Police, 42-year old Carrie Anne Tripp, of Council Bluffs, faces charges that include Robbery in the 3rd degree and Theft in the 1st degree.

Authorities say officers responded at around 12:05-p.m. to the Medicap Pharmacy at 2201 West Broadway, where a robbery had just occurred. An employee of the business reported that a white female, wearing camouflage clothing, entered the business and proceeded to the pharmacy counter.

The suspect produced a handgun and pointed it at an employee, demanding painkillers. The employee retrieved several pill bottles and placed them on the counter for the suspect. The female suspect then fled the business, running from the area on foot.

With the assistance of Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s deputies, the suspect, identified as Tripp, was apprehended a short time later as she was running in the 2100 block of 2nd Avenue. Tripp is currently in police custody at the Pottawattamie County Jail. Officers recovered all of the stolen medication, along with the weapon used, which turned out to be a pellet pistol.