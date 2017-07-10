Bluffs man gets 25-years in prison following chase and collision w/Deputy

News

A Pottawattamie County man was sentenced Monday (today) in Cass County District Court to a total of 25 years in prison. The sentence was with regard to a pursuit last year that resulted in a collision with a law enforcement vehicle. 38-year old Joseph Lee Ray Bartlett, of Council Bluffs, was found guilty last month, of two counts of Assault on Persons Engaged in Certain Occupations, two counts of Second Degree Criminal Mischief and one count of Eluding.

He was sentenced to five years in prison on each count, with the sentence to run concurrently. Bartlett was given credit for time served. He was also ordered to pay all related fees and any victim restitution.

His arrest followed a July 3rd, 2016 high-speed pursuit that went from Pottawattamie County into and through Griswold on Highway 92. It ended near the Highway 71 and 92 intersection near Lyman, but not before the SUV Bartlett was driving rammed a Cass County Sheriff’s Deputy’s vehicle and nearly struck a Sheriff’s SUV. No injuries were reported.