Bell’s 3-run HR in 9th gives Pirates 5-2 win over Cardinals

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Josh Bell hit a three-run homer off Seung Hwan Oh with one out in the ninth inning to give the Pittsburgh Pirates a 5-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night.

Adam Frazier led off the bottom of the ninth with a double and Oh intentionally walked Andrew McCutchen with one out. Bell, a rookie, stepped in and sent a pitch from Oh (1-5) into the seats in left field for the first game-ending hit of his career. The Pirates have won six of seven.

Bell finished 2 for 3 with four RBIs. His 17 home runs lead the Pirates.

Felipe Rivero (4-2) earned the win after retiring the Cardinals on seven pitches in the top of the ninth.

Frazier added three hits for Pittsburgh, and Gregory Polanco had two hits and an RBI.

Jedd Gyorko hit a two-run homer in the first inning for the Cardinals.