Baseball Tournament Schedule Saturday 7/8/2017
July 8th, 2017 by Chris Parks
A few first round tournament pig-tail games will be played in high school baseball on Saturday. All start times are set for 7:00pm unless otherwise noted.
Class 1A District 12
Lamoni @ Wayne
Class 1A District 13
Griswold @ Southwest Valley
Class 1A District 14
Riverside vs. Clarinda Academy (@ Southwest Valley 5:00pm)
Class 2A District 1
Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto vs. Unity Christian (@Hinton 5:00pm)
OA-BCIG @ Hinton 7:00pm
Class 2A District 12
Mount Ayr vs. Central Decatur (@ I-35 5:00pm)
Clarke @ I-35
Class 2A District 15
Panorama @ IKM-Manning
Underwood vs. ACGC (@ IKM-Manning 5:00pm)
Class 2A District 16
Missouri Valley vs. Red Oak (@ AHSTW 5:00pm)
Shenandoah @ AHSTW