Baseball Tournament Schedule Saturday 7/8/2017

Sports

A few first round tournament pig-tail games will be played in high school baseball on Saturday. All start times are set for 7:00pm unless otherwise noted.

Class 1A District 12

Lamoni @ Wayne

Class 1A District 13

Griswold @ Southwest Valley

Class 1A District 14

Riverside vs. Clarinda Academy (@ Southwest Valley 5:00pm)

Class 2A District 1

Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto vs. Unity Christian (@Hinton 5:00pm)

OA-BCIG @ Hinton 7:00pm

Class 2A District 12

Mount Ayr vs. Central Decatur (@ I-35 5:00pm)

Clarke @ I-35

Class 2A District 15

Panorama @ IKM-Manning

Underwood vs. ACGC (@ IKM-Manning 5:00pm)

Class 2A District 16

Missouri Valley vs. Red Oak (@ AHSTW 5:00pm)

Shenandoah @ AHSTW