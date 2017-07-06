Baseball match-ups and brackets released for Classes 3A and 4A

Sports

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the postseason match-ups and brackets for Classes 3A an 4A on Thursday. First round play will be on Friday, July 14th; District Finals on Monday, July 17th; and Substate Finals on Wednesday, July 19th.

Atlantic will play in Class 3A Substate 8 District 16 with a first round meeting with Creston. That game will be the first half of a doubleheader in Glenwood at 5:00pm with Glenwood and Denison-Schleswig meeting at 7:00pm in the nightcap. The District Final is set to be played in Glenwood at 7:00pm on July 17th with the Substate Final in Harlan on July 19th at 7:00pm.

