Obituaries

BARBARA LEE “Bobbie” MORSE, of Oakland, died July 7th, 2017, at Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs. Funeral services for BARBARA “Bobbie” MORSE will be held 2-p.m. Friday, July 28th, at the United Methodist Church in Oakland. Rieken-Vieth Funeral Home in Oakland has the arrangements.

A private family inurnment will be held for Barbara Morse at the Silver Creek Cemetery.