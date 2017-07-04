Authorities: Man loses hand in Iowa fireworks accident

News

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man lost his hand in a fireworks mishap in northwestern Iowa. The Sioux City Journal reports that Sioux City fire officials responded to the incident around 8 p.m. Monday on the city’s north side.

Assistant Fire Chief Dan Cougill says the man had been shooting off fireworks. The man was taken to a local hospital.

On Saturday, a four-week-old baby and her mother in eastern Iowa suffered burns and serious injuries when fireworks exploded on them during an illegal show. The property owner in Swisher was cited for failure to have a firework permit, in violation of a Johnson County ordinance.

Iowa recently lifted a decades-long ban on fireworks sales.