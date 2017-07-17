Audubon School Board to meet this (Monday) evening

News

The Audubon Community School District’s Board of Education will meet this evening (Monday) in their Boardroom at the High School. On their agenda for the 7-p.m. session, is the first and final readings of Board Policies dealing with: Student Promotion, Retention and Acceleration; Education Record Access, and Student Directory Information.

The first readings of certain policies will be conducted, including: The purpose of Non-instructional & Business Services; Financial Records; Payroll periods and Eligibility for Free or Reduced Cost meals.

The Board is also expected to act on bids for surplus property, approving milk and bread bids for FY 2018, bus routes, and personnel matters. And, they’ll receive an update on the Baseball Field as well as Summer Projects.