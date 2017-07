News

Audubon Police Chief Matt Starmer reports the arrest on July 26th, of 45-year old Verlyn Duane Richardson, and 44-year old Raleann Irene Schnell, both of Audubon. Both were charged with Trespassing, Criminal Mischief-5th, and Theft 5th. They transported to the Audubon County Jail and held pending an appearance before a magistrate.