The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office reports 32-year old Troy Gene Mack, of Audubon, was arrested a little before 10-p.m. Monday on an Iowa State Patrol warrant for Failure to Stop in an Assured Clear Distance. Mack was transported by a Cass County Sheriff’s Deputy to a location in Walnut, where a Pott. County Deputy took custody of him and transported Mack to the Pottawattamie County Jail.