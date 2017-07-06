Audubon County man arrested on drug charges Wed. night

News

A traffic stop for speeding in Audubon County Wednesday night resulted in the arrest of a man on drug charges. The Audubon County Sheriff’s Office reports 41-year old Jay Joseph Ratigan, of Exira, was arrested at around 8:30-p.m. on charges that include Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was also cited for speeding.

Ratigan was pulled over in the 1700 block of Littlefield Drive and taken into custody after Sheriff’s K9 “Axel” alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle and a search was conducted. Ratigan was brought to the Audubon County Jail and later posted a $2,000 cash bond before being released.