Audubon County man arrested for OWI last week

News

The Audubon County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest at around 12:30-a.m. Friday, of 31-year old Shawn Leroy Schmidt. The Kimballton man was taken into custody for OWI/2nd offense, following a traffic stop on Littlefield Drive, near Heron Avenue.

In addition to the OWI charge, Schmidt was cited for No Insurance, and Failure to Yield ½ Roadway. He was transported to the Audubon County Jail and later posted bond. A preliminary hearing in his case was set for August 7th.