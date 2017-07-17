Attempts to investigate Exira fire continue

News

An investigator with the State Fire Marshal’s Office was expected to be back in Exira today (Monday), to try and determine what caused Friday’s blaze that destroyed four businesses on a city block. Exira Fire Chief Mike Bintner told KJAN News said they weren’t able to get a close look at the scene because of fire flare-ups that were occurring as late as Noon, Sunday. There was a flare-up 1-a.m. Sunday, as well. Crews rotated in and out of the area throughout the weekend.

Bintner said they were able to hit some hot spots from overhead with the help of some equipment one of the firefighters had access to. The Chief said he didn’t see any smoke this morning coming from the rubble this morning. He said if the Inspector can’t get into the site today, it may be several days before a cause is known. For right now though, it remains under investigation. He said also don’t read too much into some social media posts claiming the incident was a case of arson. Until they’re able to get into the building remains and do a close, forensic examination, the cause remains unknown.

Bintner said also, they still have one truck on the scene in case of another flare-up. He said the support they received from Exira residents, other area communities, and fire departments, has been overwhelming, beginning from the day of the fire, when there were 27 tankers, two ladder trucks and at least three or four pumper trucks and a private business that provided three tankers that unloaded water. They also received food and cold beverages like sports drinks from people who simply wanted to help by showing their appreciation.

He’s said he’s extremely grateful for the support. The Chuckwagon Restaurant in Adair posted on its socials media site today (Monday), that they are offering a free meal to any firefighter who can show an ID or other form of proof of their service to a fire department. The City of Adair was just one of the 30 departments who sent a crew and equipment to help fight Friday’s blaze in Exira.