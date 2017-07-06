Atlantic Public Library Director tenders resignation
July 5th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Atlantic Public Library Director Natalie Struecker, last Friday, submitted her resignation, which is effective August 1st. Mayor Dave Jones said Struecker is moving to Cedar Rapids to work for a bigger library that will obviously offer better pay. Jones said “We wish her well, she’s a very talented person.”
Struecker became the Library Director in Atlantic, in July, 2015. Prior to moving here, she worked at the Rock Island, IL, Public Library, and is a native of Des Moines. She attended ISU and later received a Masters Degree from the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee. Struecker has a background in programming and technology and has worked in libraries over the course of the past 18-years.