Atlantic Police report two arrests
July 14th, 2017 by Jim Field
The Atlantic Police Department reports two arrests in the past two days.
On Thursday, July 13th Atlantic Police arrested 37-year-old Dicey Christensen of Atlantic on two Cass County Warrants for Unauthorized use of a Credit Card. She was taken to the Cass County Jail and booked in.
Today (Friday, July 14th) Atlantic Police arrested 54-year-old Larry Will of Atlantic for OWI and Driving While License Denied or Revoked. He was taken into custody and booked in to the Cass County Jail.