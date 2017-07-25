Atlantic Police report (7/25) – McDermott charged with OWI/DWL revoked

News

In a follow-up to our report on June 29th, Atlantic Police Chief Dave Erickson today (Tuesday), said 50-year old Rex McDermott, of Atlantic, was arrested July 17th, on charges of OWI/2nd offense, and Driving While License Denied or Revoked. The charges are the result of an investigation into a UTV accident that occurred June 29th. McDermott was seriously injured during the incident. He was later taken into custody by Sheriff’s Deputies and transported to the Cass County Jail. Also arrested July 17th, was 54-year old Larry Will, of Atlantic. Will was charged with OWI and Driving While License Denied or revoked. He was also booked into the Cass County Jail.

On July 20th, Atlantic Police arrested 37-year old Dicey Christensen, of Atlantic, on a Cass County warrant for Violation of Probation. And, 52-year old Randall Conry, of Atlantic, was arrested for Public Intoxication/3rd or subsequent offense.

And, last Saturday, 26-year old Mark Fredericksen, of Atlantic, was arrested by Atlantic Police, on a Cass County warrant for Gathering where controlled substances are used. Each of the subjects mentioned were booked into the Cass County Jail.