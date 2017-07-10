Atlantic Police report: 1 accident, several arrests

News

The Atlantic Police Department issued an activity report, today (Monday). Officials said no injuries were reported following an accident Saturday, near Nishna Valley Cycle. The accident happened at around 9:40-a.m. on east 7th Street/Highway 6, as a motorcycle being operated by Gary Degeest, of Atlantic, and a pickup driven by William Kragelund, of Anita, were both traveling eastbound in the left lane.

As the motorcycle began to slow down to turn left, the pickup went into the right lane to go around the cycle. When the motorcycle began to pull into the right lane, to turn onto Park Drive, it struck the pickup, causing a total of $14,000 damage. No injuries were reported, and no citations were issued.

The A-PD reports also, the following arrests: on July 6th, 63-year old Claudia Eoff, of Atlantic, on a Cass County warrant for OWI/1st offense; On July 5th, 26-year old Scott Downer, of Atlantic, for Driving While Barred; On July 4th, 28-year old Heather Saffron, of Atlantic, for OWI & Child Endangerment; On July 2nd, 24-year old Jacob Sweeney, of Atlantic, was arrested on a Cass County warrant for Driving While License Denied or Revoked, and on July 1st, 29-year old Joseph Fredericksen, of Atlantic, was arrested for Domestic Abuse Assault.

Each of those individuals were booked into the Cass County Jail.