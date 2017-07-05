Atlantic Police Officer honored for 10-years of service

News

An Atlantic Police Officer was recognized during the City Council meeting in Atlantic, Wednesday evening. Mayor Dave Jones called 30-year old Sgt. Dustin Pieken to the center floor to present him with a plaque for 10-years of service to the community. Jones said “Sgt. Pieken joined the Atlantic Police Department as an Officer May 29th, 2007. A sergeant was promoted to Lieutenant in May, 2016. Pieken was [then] promoted to Sergeant. This marks his 10th anniversary of working for the City, and I [The Mayor] would like to recognize him at this time, for his service to the Community.”

Jones added from the inscription on the plaque “Family born, not from bloodline but bonded in line by a blue one. With the deepest appreciation the people of Atlantic and the Atlantic Police Department want to thank Sgt. Dustin Pieken for his 10-years of selflessness. service and protecting our community.” He said also Pieken had done a great job, and he appreciates his help.