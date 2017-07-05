Atlantic Police Officer honored for 10-years of service

News

July 5th, 2017 by Ric Hanson

An Atlantic Police Officer was recognized during the City Council meeting in Atlantic, Wednesday evening. Mayor Dave Jones called 30-year old Sgt. Dustin Pieken to the center floor to present him with a plaque for 10-years of service to the community. Jones said “Sgt. Pieken joined the Atlantic Police Department as an Officer May 29th, 2007. A sergeant was promoted to Lieutenant in May, 2016. Pieken was [then] promoted to Sergeant. This marks his 10th anniversary of working for the City, and I [The Mayor] would like to recognize him at this time, for his service to the Community.”

Mayor Dave Jones reads from an inscription on a plaque he presented to Sgt. Dustin Pieken.

Jones added from the inscription on the plaque “Family born, not from bloodline but bonded in line by a blue one. With the deepest appreciation the people of Atlantic and the Atlantic Police Department want to thank Sgt. Dustin Pieken for his 10-years of selflessness. service and protecting our community.” He said also Pieken had done a great job, and he appreciates his help.