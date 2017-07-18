Atlantic Parks & Rec Board signs shed agreement w/Rolly Parrot

News

Atlantic Parks & Rec Board signs shed agreement w/Rollie Parrot 7/18/17

Atlantic Parks and Recreation Department Board Chair Stuart Dusenberry, Parks Director Seth Staashelm and Atlantic resident Rollie Parrott, Monday evening, signed a lease agreement for use of a Parks and Rec Dept. Shed, for use as the Trojan Locker. The Trojan Locker is a non-profit organization that Parrot put together so every kid that wants to play a sport has shoes, gloves, gym shorts, etc. The locker is currently located in the Atlantic Armory.

1001/:;07 Q:”…home for that.”

(Parrot thanked the Board for having the Trojan Locker at Sunnyside Park, adding that “It’s an ideal place for kids to see the Sports Locker. Our biggest target of kids are second graders to seventh graders….the older kids too, but a lot of those kids are out at Sunnyside swimming all the time. I think it’s really gonna be a great place for a home for that.”)

A reminder also, if you have athletic shoes, clothing or other such sports gear that are no longer needed, and are in decent shape, please can donate those items to the Trojan Sports Locker. Cash donations are alway welcome. Monetary donations are also welcome. For more information, search on Facebook for Trojan Sport Locker.

In other business, Atlantic Parks and Rec Director Seth Staashelm said they have had over 30,000 shares on the Department’s Facebook page, with regard to conceptual plans for the Sunny Pool Renovation. He said “A lot of people liked the conceptuals…it’s pretty much to give you an idea, if you were there, of what it would look like.” You can also see the layout on the Parks and Rec Facebook page. (1004/3:57) Q:”…go from there.” It’s hoped a bond for the project can be put before the voters in 2019.

And, as for the Schildberg Rec Area, the sewer lines are finished to the campsites, and three campers are already ensconced more than likely for the whole year. Those campers are piping foreman for the ethanol plant. Other campers have reserved spots in preparation for the Cass County Fair. Staashelm said also, the fire pits are almost all in, except one. And, work on the fishing pier has started. It’s hoped also that the dock will be in place late next month and a grand opening held.