Atlantic Parks & Rec Board signs shed agreement for Trojan Locker

News

(Corrects to show agreement is for a lease) Atlantic Parks and Recreation Department Board Chair Stuart Dusenberry, Parks Director Seth Staashelm and Atlantic resident Rollie Parrott, Monday evening, signed an agreement for the lease of a Parks and Rec Dept. shed, to be used for the Trojan Locker. The Trojan Locker is a non-profit organization that Parrot put together so every kid that wants to play a sport has shoes, gloves, gym shorts, etc. The locker is currently located in the Atlantic Armory.

Parrot thanked the Board for having the Trojan Locker at Sunnyside Park, adding that “It’s an ideal place for kids to see the Sports Locker. Our biggest target of kids are second graders to seventh graders….the older kids too, but a lot of those kids are out at Sunnyside swimming all the time. I think it’s really gonna be a great place for a home for that.”

A reminder also, if you have athletic shoes, clothing or other such sports gear that are no longer needed, and are new, or in decent shape, please can donate those items to the Trojan Sports Locker. Cash donations are always welcome. Monetary donations are also welcome. For more information, search on Facebook for Trojan Sport Locker.