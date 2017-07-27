Atlantic man arrested on sex abuse warrant
July 27th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Officials with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office say an Atlantic man was arrested today (Thursday), on an Atlantic Police Department warrant for Sexual Abuse 3rd Degree. 29-year old Ryan Charles Juhl was brought to the jail from Clarinda Corrections, pending a hearing and will be taken back to Clarinda Corrections after the hearing. And, 25-year old Morgan Barbara Dvorak, of Atlantic, turned herself in at the Cass County Jail Wednesday, on a District Court warrant for Probation Violation. Dvorak was booked and then released on $2,000 bond.