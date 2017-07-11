Atlantic Library Board appoints Interim Director

News

Members of the Atlantic Library Board of Trustees, Monday evening, appointed Diane McFadden as Interim Director of the Library. McFadden, who has served the Library for more than 20-years, is currently the Adult Services Librarian. She’ll take over after current Director Natalie Struecker’s serves through her last day on August 1st.

Board member Dee Bebensee told KJAN News that the Board, Monday, officially accepted Struecker’s resignation, which she had submitted at the end of June. Atlantic Mayor Dave Jones said during last week’s City Council meeting, that Struecker had accepted a position with the Cedar Rapids Library. The Board agreed to approve a job posting in Library Professional Resources and other media, in hopes of finding a permanent replacement for Struecker.

In other business, the Board approved the appointment of Gene Fischer and Greg Williams to the Library Board. They will replace Jim Crall and Hans Krengel.