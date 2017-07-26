Atlantic hit by an apparent micro-burst Wed. morning

News, Weather

Parts of Atlantic were hit by an apparent microburst of rain and wind this (Wednesday) morning. Tree limbs were reported down in the vicinity of the Mid-Town Apartments located near 8th and Plum Streets. Strong winds also damaged some windows in the area. The damage seemed to span from 10th and Cherry northeast through the 7th Street corridor, east of Plum Street. A cashier at the Casey’s east store told KJAN News the winds blew the businesses doors open, and rain flowed across the floor to near the soft serve treat area. The storm hit between 6 and 6:15-a.m.

The same area and areas to the west were hit by a micro-burst several years ago. No injuries have been were reported. A microburst is a localized column of sinking air (downdraft) within a thunderstorm and is usually less than or equal to 2.5 miles in diameter. Microbursts can cause extensive damage at the surface, and in some instances, can be life-threatening.