Atlantic Football offering non-padded football camp this week

Sports

The Atlantic Trojan Football program is offering a non-padded football camp this week at the Atlantic High School practice fields from Wednesday, August 2nd through Friday, August 4th. The camp will be led by Atlantic High School coaches and players and is for athletes 5th through 8th grades.



5th and 6th Graders camp time is from 9:30am-10:30am each day and 7th and 8th Graders will go from 10:30am-11:30am each day. Cost for the camp is just $1.

The camp will work on offensive and defensive fundamentals along with kicking game fundamentals.