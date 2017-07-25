Atlantic Food Pantry in need of donations

News

Officials with the Atlantic Food Pantry say they are in need of donations of money and/or grocery items, because their funds and shelves are running low. The Atlantic Food Pantry was started in March, 1982, by the Ministerial Association and Church Women United. It has relied solely on cash and food items donated from the community. In the beginning, the Pantry helped 170 individuals/families per year. The Pantry now serves an average of 15-25 individuals/families per week with a limitation of one visit per month for senior citizens and one visit every other month for all others unless they have an emergency and a referral from someone who is aware of their problem.

For years, area farmers donated beef, pork and deer meat, as well as eggs to be distributed to those who visited the pantry. In 2011, an FDA inspector came to the pantry and immediate changes were enforced. Meat products could not be accepted unless they had the FDA inspection seal. Any broken eggs in a carton required the entire carton to be thrown away. Due to those changes, each year the expenses have increased as the number of individuals/families served also increased. Pantry officials say they receive weekly donations from the Atlantic Walmart. Most of their donations include chicken, produce, and some bakery items. And, while that is helpful, there is never a guarantee as to what will be received.

Since it began, the Pantry has rarely requested monetary donations due to the lack of funds, but at the current rate, the Pantry cash account will be extremely low by the end of summer. Grocery items we could use are cereal, canned meat and other canned food items, toilet tissue and soap. Anything citizens and businesses can donate, will be greatly appreciated.

If you have any questions, you may contact Atlantic Food Pantry Treasurer, Florence Burrows at 243-1363 or Ken Burkhart at 243-1820.