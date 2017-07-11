Atlantic comes up short against West Marshall 3-2 in Regional Softball Final

Sports

Atlantic came up just short of getting to the state tournament for the second straight year with a 3-2 loss to West Marshall on Monday night. The West Marshall Trojans got all 5 of their hits and all 3 of their runs in the third inning and it was just enough to get them to state for the first time since 2003.

Georgia Porter had the big hit with a 2 RBI single that brought in Ranae Schaper and Katie Price after both runners had advanced to second and third on a passed ball.

Atlantic would try to rally with two outs in the fifth getting two runners on before an RBI single by Baylee Newell. Atlantic would leave two on due to a great snag by West Marshall Shortstop Katie Price on a bloop by Alyssa Derby to end the inning.

Ally Anderson hit a solo homer in the 6th to close the gap to 1 but Atlantic couldn’t get anything else going. Atlantic Head Coach Terry Hinzmann felt it was a well played game that they just came up short in.

After making the program’s first ever trip to state last year and knocking on the door again, Coach Hinzmann said he’s proud of the mindset the team has developed.

Atlantic ends the season at 32-9. West Marshall improved to 33-6 and will head to Ft. Dodge for the 3A State Tournament.