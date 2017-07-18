Atlantic City Council meeting set for Wed. evening

News

The Atlantic City Council will meet in a regular session 5:30-p.m. Wednesday, in their chambers at City Hall. On the agenda is approval of an order to close Palm Street from 7th to 9th on July 29th, and to allow parking on one side of the street for the Cass County Fair. The street closure request comes from the Cass County Fair Board.

The Council will also act on approving a change order to the 2016 Street Improvement Project, which reflects the addition of a storm sewer on 8th Street, and for the railroad flagger requirement. Additional costs amount to just over $6,650, and brings the total for the 2016 Street Improvement Project (which includes 2017 improvements) to more than $1.66-million. City Administrator John Lund says the costs can easily be absorbed in Fund 320-750, or 2016-17 Capital Improvements and Equipment.

The Atlantic City Council will also act on passing a Resolution “Setting wages for Interim Library Director Position effect August 2nd, 2017.” The resolution pertains to Diane McFadden, whose appointment was approved by the Library Board, following the announced resignation of current Library Director Natalie Struecker, whose last day is August 1st. The Board set the wage at $18 per hour. The Council does have the right to overturn that decision if it deems necessary.

McFadden currently works 30 hours per week. By remaining an hourly employee, she would be eligible for overtime. John Lund says once a new Library Director is hired, Diane’s old classification and wage would return to what was previously established.

And, the City Council, Wednesday, will hear a report from Code Enforcement Officer Kris Erickson on progress made this past Spring and early Summer.