Atlantic City Council approves exception to the rule on chicken, 3-2

The Atlantic City Council Wednesday evening, voted 3-to 2 in favor of granting an exception, or variance, to a resident who has three chickens in a pen on his property. The Nay votes came from Gerald Brink and Richard “Dick” Casady. Council persons Somers and Hartkopf were not present for the proceedings.

Councilman Chris Jimerson said there have been no complaints from the neighbors about the three chickens which are stored in a nearly new coop on Paul Fischer’s property. Councilperson Ashely Hayes said the chicken coop is “Very, very clean, and well taken care of.” The coop she said, has air conditioning and heat, and the birds are seen regularly by a veterinarian.

Fischer had contended at a meeting last month, that he was given verbal permission to keep his chickens and coop last year, by City Administrator John Lund. During a meeting with the Community Protection Committee June 14th, Lund acknowledged that over the past six-years or so, less than a handful of individuals were told they could keep chickens on their property as pets, as long as they were not for commercial use.

The Committee agreed that the City was at fault for providing incorrect information, and that Fischer should at least be given consideration for an exception. Fischer submitted a letter of support from his neighbors to the council. Last May, the Council revised an ordinance about keeping livestock inside the City limits, but because Fischer was told verbally, prior to that action, that he could keep the chickens, the Council granted him permission to continue doing so.