Armed robbery Tom Hanafan Park/Bob Kerry Pedestrian Bridge

Police in Council Bluffs are investigating an incident of armed robber that took place at around 12:30-a.m. today (Thursday), at Hanafan Park / the Bob Kerry Pedestrian Bridge that links Council Bluffs to Omaha, over the Missouri River.

There, officers made contact with a male and female victim who reported they had been sitting on the terraces at Hanafan Park when they were approached by three armed subjects wearing masks. The suspects had displayed guns to them demanding they empty out their pockets and give them their money.

The victims complied with the orders. The suspects took items from the victims and fled north bound on the bike trail. As the suspects fled, they are believed to have fired off several shots from a gun. The victims of the robbery were not injured.

Officers set up a perimeter of the area and searched it with both a K-9 and a drone equipped with a forward looking infrared camera. At this time the suspects have not been located.

The suspects are believed to be a female and two males. Anyone with information in reference to this case are urged to call the Council Bluffs Police Detective Division at (712) 328-4728 or Crime Stoppers at (712) 328-STOP (7867).