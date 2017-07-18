ARLENE M. GREGERSEN, 87, of rural Audubon (Svcs. 7/20/17)

Obituaries

ARLENE M. GREGERSEN, 87, of rural Audubon, died Monday, July 17th, at home. Funeral services for ARLENE GREGERSEN will be held 2-p.m. Thursday, July 20th, at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon.

Friends may call at the funeral home, where the family visitation is from 1-p.m. Thursday, until the time of service.

Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon.

ARLENE GREGERSEN is survived by:

Her husband – Howard Gregersen, of Audubon.

Her daughters – Carol (Carl) French, of Manilla; Sherry (Bill) Buttler, of Guthrie Center, and Leaha Greene, of Atlantic.

5 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, her sister-in-law Mildred Dreher, of Audubon, other relatives, and friends.