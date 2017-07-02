Area softball scores from 7/1/17
July 2nd, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Atlantic 4, East Sac County 1
Bishop Heelan, Sioux City 11, River Valley 0
Carroll 6, Coon Rapids-Bayard 1
Carroll 6, East Sac County 0
Coon Rapids-Bayard 13, Sioux City, West 11
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 5, Carroll 2
East Sac County 13, Sioux City, West 3
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 11, Sioux City, West 4
Lenox 21, Orient-Macksburg 0
Lenox 4, West Central Valley, Stuart 3
Lewis Central 10, Shenandoah 3
Martensdale-St Marys 14, Essex 0
Martensdale-St Marys 14, Sidney 0
Murray 12, Clarinda 0
Murray 12, Essex 1
Shenandoah 8, Lewis Central 7
Treynor 3, Coon Rapids-Bayard 2