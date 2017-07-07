Area baseball scores from 7/6/17
July 7th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Clarinda 8, Atlantic 4
Woodward-Granger 6, Audubon 0
EHK-Exira 10, IKM-Manning 0 (5 innings)
Harlan 13, Glenwood 0 (5 innings)
Stanton 11, Griswold 1 (5 innings )
Treynor 4, Shenandoah 3
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 11, Sioux City, East 8
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 13, Fremont-Mills, Tabor 4
Coon Rapids-Bayard 11, Underwood 2
Denison-Schleswig 9, Independence 7
Des Moines Christian 7, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 6
Johnston 6, Des Moines, Abraham Lincoln 3
Lewis Central 3, Creston 2
Lewis Central 8, Creston 1
Mount Ayr 11, Orient-Macksburg 7
Sioux City, East 3, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 2
Sioux City, North 13, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 12 (8 innings)
Sioux City, North 4, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 1
West Harrison, Mondamin 12, Missouri Valley 3