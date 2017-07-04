Area baseball scores from 7/3/17
July 4th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Coon Rapids-Bayard 10, South Central Calhoun 4
Creston 10, Winterset 7
Denison-Schleswig 9, IKM-Manning 1
Earlham 9, Glidden-Ralston 1
Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 2, Kingsley-Pierson 0 (Western Valley Conference Tournament)
OA-BCIG 6, Westwood, Sloan 5
Sioux City, West 9, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 3 (5 innings (weather))
Stanton 18, East Union, Afton 4 (5 innings )
Treynor 8, Van Meter 1
Underwood 12, Sidney 2
West Harrison, Mondamin 12, Whiting 2 (6 Innings)