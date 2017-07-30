ANNA MARY NELSON, 95, of Atlantic (Svcs. Pending)

Obituaries

ANNA MARY NELSON, 95, of Atlantic, died Sunday, July 30th, at the Heritage House in Atlantic. Services for ANNA NELSON are pending at the Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.

Online condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

ANNA MARY NELSON is survived by:

Her daughter – Sondra (Gary) Stroup, of Eckley, CO.

Her sister – Leola Porter, of Atlantic.

Her brother – Gene (Jan) Smith, of Farmington, NM.

2 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, other relatives, and her brother- and sister-in law.