ALMA M. HEUSS, 97, of Audubon (Svcs. 7/28/17)

Obituaries

July 25th, 2017 by Ric Hanson

ALMA M. HEUSS, 97, of Audubon, died July 21st, at the Audubon County Memorial Hospital. Funeral services for ALMA HEUSS will be held 10:30-a.m. Friday, July 28th, at the Faith Community Church in Audubon. Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon has the arrangements.

Friends may call at the funeral home, where the family visitation is at 5-p.m. Thursday, July 27th.

Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery at Audubon.

ALMA HEUSS is survived by:

Her close friend/companion – Lester Williamson, of Audubon.

Her children – Don (Jan) Heuss, of Ames; Wayne (Karen) Heuss, of Audubon; Carl (Susan) Heuss, of Centennial, CO.

Her daughter-in-law: Laurie Heuss, of Pleasant Hill.

11 grandchildren,  22 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.