ALMA M. HEUSS, 97, of Audubon (Svcs. 7/28/17)

Obituaries

ALMA M. HEUSS, 97, of Audubon, died July 21st, at the Audubon County Memorial Hospital. Funeral services for ALMA HEUSS will be held 10:30-a.m. Friday, July 28th, at the Faith Community Church in Audubon. Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon has the arrangements.

Friends may call at the funeral home, where the family visitation is at 5-p.m. Thursday, July 27th.

Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery at Audubon.

ALMA HEUSS is survived by:

Her close friend/companion – Lester Williamson, of Audubon.

Her children – Don (Jan) Heuss, of Ames; Wayne (Karen) Heuss, of Audubon; Carl (Susan) Heuss, of Centennial, CO.

Her daughter-in-law: Laurie Heuss, of Pleasant Hill.

11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.