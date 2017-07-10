Agency picks downtown Des Moines spot for federal courthouse

News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An agency has chosen a vacant riverfront block in downtown Des Moines for a planned $137 million federal courthouse. The General Services Agency announced Monday that its preferred site was a block along the Des Moines River that for decades was home to the downtown YMCA. That building was imploded in 2015, when the Y moved to another location.

The Des Moines Register reports the selection of the 1.8 acre site was a setback for city officials who proposed building the courthouse in the Market District, which is transforming from an industrial area into a district of apartment buildings, restaurants and shops.

When completed, the courthouse will move from a structure built in 1929 that judges say is outdated. Construction is set to begin in 2019.