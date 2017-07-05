Adams County man arrested on drug charges Wed. morning

News

A traffic stop at around 3:05-a.m. today (Wednesday) in Adams County, resulted in an arrest. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year old Shayne Magnuson, of Carbon, was taken into custody after deputies stopped a 4-wheeler in the 2500 block of Elm Avenue. Magnuson was taken into custody for Unlawful Possession of Prescription Drugs. He was also cited for No Valid Driver’s License, and an ATV Highway violation. His bond at the Adams County Jail, was set at $1,000.