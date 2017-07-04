Adair County Sheriff’s report (7/4): Creston man arrested on drug charges after failing diabetes quiz

News

Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater, today (Tuesday), reports two arrests took place last week. 27-year old Kenny Joe Cunningham, of Creston, was arrested at around 4:35-p.m. June 29th, for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Driving Under Suspension. His arrest followed a traffic stop in Greenfield, after the man allegedly ran a stop sign and failed to yield the right of way.

As Deputy James Paup was speaking with Cunningham, he noticed a syringe in the center console of the vehicle. He asked the man if he had diabetes, to which he replied he had “Type B” diabetes. Knowing there is no “Type B” form of diabetes, the Deputy asked Cunningham when he last used meth, to which he answered 3-to 4- days ago. He also asked about “track” marks on Cunningham’s arms. Cunningham then fessed-up that he did not have diabetes, and that he shoots meth with a syringe. He also admitted to possessing a scale used to measure illegal substances. The scale had a white residue which field tested positive for meth.

In addition to being arrested on the drug and driving under suspension charges, Cunningham was given a written warning for Failure to Stop and Yield the right of way. He was later released from the Adair County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond or surety.