Adair County Sheriff’s report (7/31)

News

Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater reports several recent arrests, with three individuals receiving citations and then released at the scene. According to the report, 37-year old Michael Lynne Huddleson, of Fontanelle, was arrested July 24th by Greenfield Police, for a motorcycle while his license was denied or revoked due to an OWI. Huddleson was released on his own recognizance the next day, by a magistrate.

65-year old Russell Wayne Cowling, of Orient, was arrested, cited and subsequently released by Adair County Sheriff’s Deputies on July 24th, for Harassment in the 1st degree. On July 25th, 27-year old Lukus Jamal Garner, of Des Moines, was arrested, cited and then released by a Sheriff’s Deputy, for Possession of a Controlled Substance. And, 45-year old Bobby Agan, of Stuart, was arrested, cited July 27th and then released, for Driving Under Suspension.

Late last Friday morning, an Iowa State Patrol Trooper arrested 23-year old Alaina Noel Goddard, of Des Moines, for OWI/2nd offense, Use of an Electronic Communication Device, and having no insurance. She was also cited for Driving While Suspended, and Failure to Maintain Control. She was taken into custody following an investigation into an accident that took place at around the 84.5-mile marker of Interstate 80 westbound. When the Trooper approached the scene, Goddard was walking away from her pickup truck. The report said as he spoke with her, the Trooper noticed Goddard could not sit still, was speaking rapidly and had dilated pupils. The woman said thought she was on the south side of Des Moines, and that the accident happened because she was on her phone. Goddard was being held in the Adair County Jail on a $2,000 cash or surety bond.

And, Saturday night, authorities in Adair County arrested in Orient, 26-year old James Michael Norris, of Kent, for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Controlled Substance/Marijuana -1st offense. He was taken into custody following a traffic stop for speeding. Norris was released from the Adair County Jail later that night on a $1,000 cash bond or surety.