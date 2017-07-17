Adair County Sheriff’s report (7/17)

News

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office today (Monday), released a report on arrests and activities. Officials say 30-year old James Robert Lyman, of Greenfield, was arrested on Highway 92 and the S.W. Extension at around 9:45-p.m. July 12th, on charges of Eluding and Driving While Barred. Lyman was being held in the Adair County Jail on a $2,000 bond.

On July 13th, deputies in Adair County arrested 48-year old Connie Jae Emgarten, of Casey, on a Cass County warrant. She was subsequently turned over to Cass County Deputies. That same evening, 45-year old Danny Joe Lovell, of Adair, was arrested for Driving While Revoked. He was a short time later on $1,000 bond. On July 14th, 23-year old Kaitlin Sue Findley, of Winterset, was arrested by Greenfield Police for 3rd offense Public Intoxication, after she was found laying on the ground in a public place. She was also charged with Assault on a known peace officer, by spitting on him, and domestic assault/bodily injury, by allegedly hitting her boyfriend and possibly breaking his nose. Findley was being held in the Adair County Jail on $3,300 bond.

And, on July 15th, 58-year old Steve Kenneth Caulkins, of Stuart, was arrested by Stuart Police for OWI/2nd offense. He was later released on his own recognizance.