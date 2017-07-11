Adair County Sheriff’s report (7/11)

News

Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater, Tuesday (today) issued a report on arrests that took place over the past week or so. Last Thursday, Deputies arrested 41-year old Mandi Lea Stowers, (also known as Mandi Lea Driskill) of Blockton, and formerly of Orient, for Possession of a Controlled Substance (PCS) and Violation of Probation on original charges of PCS/3rd offense, Theft in the 3rd, Criminal Mischief in the 2nd and Trespass. Stowers was being held in the Adair County Jail on bond amounting to $7,000.

41-year old David Loren Lehman, Jr., of Bondurant, was arrested the night of July 5th, following a traffic stop on I-80, during which a deputy noticed a small amount of marijuana on the passenger seat. Lehman admitted when asked, that considerably more pot was under the driver’s seat. The deputy found a white jar with a large amount of marijuana inside. Lehman was released July 6th on a $1,000 bond or surety.

Sheriff Vandewater says a Menlo woman was arrested July 5th on a warrant for Forgery. 48-year old Kaydean May Darling was subsequently released on her own recognizance. Also arrested July 5th, was 33-year old Amanda Olivia Speed, of Greenfield, for Driving While Barred. She was later released on a $2,000 bond or surety.

And, on July 2nd, 35-year old Justin Patrick Beaman, of Adel, was arrested on an Adair County warrant for Probation Violation. He was released the next day on a $2,000 bond.