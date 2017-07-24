Adair County Sheriff’s report: 2 arrests

News

Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater reports two women were arrested on separate charges last week. 24-year old Samantha Martinez, of Des Moines, was taken into custody July 20th for OWI/2nd offense following a traffic stop on I-80 westbound, near Stuart. And, on July 21st, 25-year old Heather Linn Armstrong, of Stuart, was arrested on an Adair County warrant for Violation of Probation. Both women were later released by the magistrate on their own recognizance.