ACSD 2017-18 School Year Student Registration. The district will be opening online student registration on Tuesday, August 1st.

News

Officials with the Atlantic Community School District (ACSD) say they will continue to utilize the “rollover” online registration process for the 2017-18 School Year using JMC, the district’s student information system. If your student or students attended ACSD last school year (2016-17) and were still in attendance on the last day of school, you need to follow 6 steps to verify registration information and pay student fees (The steps are shown below). Student fees will need to be paid by Friday, October 6, 2017.

Students who are new to the school district and are planning to enroll for the 2017-18 school year will need to register for school at our school buildings. During this time, if administration is available we will be more than happy to give new students tours of their new school. Information about the six quick steps for “Rollover online registration, as well as other information about the district and contact numbers, is listed below. Parents can also access school registration forms by visiting the district’s webpage, www.atlanticiaschools.org.

The 6 Quick Steps for “Rollover” Online Registration.

Log onto Parent Portal

Click on Register for School and Start/Continue Registration Process

View Tuition/Fees In Parent Portal

Set Up Alert Configuration in Parent Portal

Pay Fees and Lunch on RevTrak

Other information is available on the district’s webpage as well, including: Free and Reduced Forms, Physical Forms, Transportation Request (rural only), Yearbook Order, Handbook, Parent Portal Information, and much more).

If you don’t have access to the internet/online, please feel free to stop at your child’s school. The office will be more than happy to assist you in anyway. Should you have any questions regarding school registration or the payment of school fees, please contact the schools at the numbers below.

Washington Elementary School: Pre-K – 3rd grade, 712-243-5234; Stacey Hornung, Principal. Hours: 7:30 am – 4:00 pm

Schuler Elementary School: Grades 4-5; 712-243-1370; James Northwick, Principal. Hours: 7:30 am – 4:00 pm

Atlantic Middle School: Grades 6-8, 712-243-1330; Josh Rasmussen, Principal. Hours: 7:30 am – 4:00 pm

Atlantic High School: Grades 9-12, 712-243-5358; Heather McKay, Principal. Matt Alexander, Asst Principal/Activities Director. Hours: 7:30 am – 4:00 pm

Transportation – All Grades: Phone: 712-243-3374; Dave Eckles, Supervisor

Food Service – All Grades: Phone: 712- 243-5369; DeeAnn Schreiner, Supervisor