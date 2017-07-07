Account set up for Guthrie County Deputy injured in fireworks accident

News

A Guthrie County Sheriff’s Deputy was injured during a fireworks accident last week. According to a social media post pinned to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Facebook page, Deputy Jesse Swenson and other family members where leaving an Independence Day party June 30th, when a spark from a firework that was shot too low, went into his eye.

Swenson was taken to Iowa City and told that he would regain his vision in a couple days, but during another doctor’s visit last Sunday, he was told the eye was worse than they had hoped because no oxygen is going to that eye due to the blood vessels in the eye, getting burned. Whether he’ll be able to see out of that eye again is still unknown.

Family members who have set up a GoFundMe page, say any sort of donations are welcome, as the family has to travel back and forth from Iowa City to Guthrie Center. The funds will be used for extra expenses for the long, healing road ahead.

https://www.gofundme.com/5zeuk-officer-down